Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case | Latest News India

A Delhi court on Thursday refused bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case alleging a major conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order earlier this month after deferring the verdict several times. The Karkardooma Court had reserved the verdict on March 3, then the verdict was to be pronounced on March 14, but was postponed due to non-filing of written arguments by the lawyer.