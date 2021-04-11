Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam Ugadi Special Event 11th April 2021 Episode & Performances Zee Telugu – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

There are very few days left for the biggest festival called Ugadi and everyone is ready to celebrate it by watching the amazing entertainment programs aired on television channels and today we are going to talk about one of those famous channels of TV Which has brought Zee Telugu. Amazing show called Umadi Kutumbamtho Kamati Bhojanam.

There is no doubt that people are angrily waiting for the show and looking for every single update on social media, so here we are available with all the necessary details of the show. The show is scheduled to air at 10 am in Zee Telugu, so get ready to watch the performance of Power Pack.

As we have seen the promo of the Yugadi special event, which is full of entertainment, we also want to tell you Niharika Konidela, Naga Babu, Anjali, Lakhmi Manchu and others and in this event Manchu Lakshmi’s daughter took her mother’s Sang a song for Which brings an emotional moment for everyone sitting there.

We are still collecting all the information that you are associated with us, we will update this article as soon as we get some new and fresh updates to show you, till then you can keep us updated for the latest news related to entertainment. Can bookmark industry.