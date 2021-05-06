UN-RAVEL~ the inner strength… (A MANAN SAGA)

PROLOGUE….

In a world where a mother is worshiped.

Mother is considered no less then God.

Is father any lesser….

I believe

NO!

If mother is home,

Father is pillar.

If mother is world,

Father is life.

If mother teaches how to live,

Father teaches how to fight.

Mother is the definition of humanity,

And father is definition of life.

Both play there own roles.

But what if you haven’t know your father ever since…..

Would he hold the same place,

May be,

NO!

THE MANIK MALHOTRA TOP BUSINESS TYCOON AND THE BEST MUSIC ICON, has no family life, though he has a family.

Why did he loose his family?

Why his daughter knows nothing about him?

Will he ever be the father, his daughter deserves?

Will he ever be the husband to his wife Nandani, the prince charming she always dreamt of?

Will he be the son, he was years back to his parents?

Will he be the friend, his friends lost years back?

Will he be the man, who could stand his own eyesight again?

Join him to UN-RAVEL his journey of life.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Up above high in the sky,

I want to fly,

Among the birds,

The rulers of sky.

NANDANI MURTHY aka NANDANI MANIK MALHOTRA the girl who once had her feet and wings in the sky, was brought back to earth with her parents untimely demise. The charm and ambition her sparkling eyes held came down crashing changing her 180 degrees. To be a woman who lost faith in her own self.

Why she left her husband, the only man who ever really cared?

Why she had sent her daughter back to the man from whom she had cut all her ties?

Why did she change?

Will she ever find her lost self?

Will she live the life, she always dreamt of?

What got into the way of her motherhood?

Will she ever be able rekindle with her family?

Join her to UN-RAVEL her journey of surprise and life.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Small eyes,

Big dreams,

Courage in heart,

Stopped by the mind,

Young and pure,

In the demons liar.

ZAMIRA aka ZAMIRA NANDANI MANIK MALHOTRA, a 15 years old young adolescent. The girl with infinite desires and wills, hopes and dreams, love and believes, caged with her wings. The day she meets her father turns her ever so stable life into havoc of emotions.

Why are her wings caged?

Why is she in such a peril?

Will she get the father she desires with all her heart and soul?

Will she ever get the family she has always prayed for?

Will she find her strengths and destroy her weakness?

Will she embrace love and dignity giving up her fears?

Will she be the girl with identity of her own?

Join her to UN-RAVEL the journey of questions, adventure, surprise and life.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

UN-RAVEL “UN-RAVEL” THE JOURNEY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY, WEAKNESSES AND STRENGTHS OF HUMANS AND ABOVE ALL TO DISCOVER THE WINGS OF FREEDOM AND HAPPINESS….

UN-RAVEL ?????

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

