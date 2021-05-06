UN-RAVEL~ the inner strength CHAPTER-1 (A MANANA SAGA)

Hey!!! peeps I hope you will support me and this story.

UN-RAVEL 1….

HYE!!!! I AM ZAMIRA…..

ZAMIRA’S POV

Hye!!!! I am Zamira Mal…. Urgh….. Let it be. I am Zamira and that’s basically what everyone calls me, except for my mother aka Nanadani Murthy, who prefers calling me Zara. Zamira means thought, conscientious. I am 15 years old and a nerd. A typical book worm, invisible, docile and a person of few words. In my school accept for teachers anyone would hardly know my name, while I live at a very quite place, often people around us end up asking mum, whether I live away from her as they have barely seen me. I am a sort of person whose first and last date would be with Netflix, chocolates, ice creams, nuttela and popcorns.

That’s me a typical good girl material. But who knew that my life is going to take such a big U-turn. Even a week back from now if somebody would have told me that I will do, what I am doing right now, I would have laughed out on his/her face. But yes, today I am doing this, this thing that’s entirely unimaginable. I am walking down the drive way with my aunt Cadrica, who’s my mom’s colleague and friend, she’s a lawyer by profession, a very sweet yet stern lady. She’s a tall blonde brunette, her locks flow down her shoulders and her petite frame has a neatly ironed lawyers black and white suit uniform. She’s beautiful.

Coming back to the scene, the main part is that we are walking towards the round about of Mr. Manik Malhotra’s house….. Urgh…. This isn’t the house, it’s a mansion….. No! If you ask me, I feel it’s more like a palace. Acres of land from entrance has been converted into lush green garden, with few pet animals wandering around, tall trees homing numerous birds, bushes, flowers and herbs sprawling around. In the middle of the roundabout sits a giant statue of two ladies with earthen pots from which the water is gushing out and a pigeon with a twig sits at the side. The view is undoubtedly, magnificent. The nature lover, that I am, I can’t stop drooling over the beauty which makes a perfect picturesque with the hills behind them. If you think that this house…. Sorry palace belongs to Mr. Malhotra, then a big NO! Not only this palace but the entire valley belongs to, Mr. Manik Malhotra. The famous and freaking rich, businessman. The exterior of the palace is in an off-white fashion with highest precision of carvings, setting an authentic level. The outside of the palace has a cavalcade of most expensivest cars. I know no such words exists but I can’t really help, the cars aren’t only expensive but par expensive and undoubtedly, s*xy. You wonder how cars can be termed as s*xy. But yes they are the red Lamborghini, the black Rolls Royals, metallic silver Audi, Mercedes Benz, coupe, hatchback, latest Bugatti Divo and what not. Well, the cavalcade doesn’t only has exotic cars but even authentic bikes, from Kawasaki Ninja to Royal Enfield and n number of jeeps.

After crossing the high surveillance and security check we finally entered the palace. The entrance has a huge chandler, that’s glowing enlightening the entire hall like living room. There are sofa sets around the living area, that’s practically huge. I won’t lie. I am awe struck. I have never been to such a freaking rich palace. Every single bit of this place shouts royalty.

Amidst my staring session I feel a heated gaze being darted towards me, I turn my eyes to look into those two dark deep black orbs, those drowning eyes of his.

That passion.

That intensity.

That anger.

That fear.

That guilt.

That irritation.

That sympathy.

That love.

In sighed.

I took my eyes off the hypnotism, taking a step back and the man turned his face away. No more emotions. His face has no trance of any emotion but his eyes they are an ocean of emotions. For my eyes being on him, he turned towards me again but this time he flinched away not even giving me a second to look into his magnetizing eyes.

Well!

We are back to square one.

Aren’t we.

The monster.

The Manik Malhotra.

Is here.

Well, let’s say “once a monster, always a monster.”

I allowed Cadrica, to do all the talking thing while I took my own time of taking in the beauty of the place. Looking at the two faces in front of me, I am sure both of them are equally un-pleased to meet each other.

I really don’t want to hear their conversation, though standing so near to them it’s hard to avoid. Still, I know what the entire convo is about and I am barely interested in knowing, how uninterested Mr. Malhotra is to have me in.

After a few more minutes of talking Cadrica sighed and standing up she strides upto me and passes a sympathetic smile and nods her head indicating that Mr. Malhotra is taking me in, I nod back at her and mumble a ‘Thanks’ to her. She smilingly creases my face and takes me in a quick hug and being the girl I am, I definitely, didn’t reciprocate. I don’t go around hugging people. Even if I know and like them. The one’s receiving a hug from me needs to be far more then special to me.

I turned towards the sofa as soon as Cadrica left telling me few things and I am greeted by an empty sofa. Putting my misery of confusion to an end a lady in grey uniform appears and escorts me to a room which is supposed to be mine now.

Well, as I assumed the room to be a guest room, it’s far from any ordinary room as if specifically carved for some very special guest, which I definitely, am not. I know that. The room is mostly carved with rich oak wood while the rest is painted in brown a little too darker then the shade of wood with a bed in one corner and a book rack is opposite of it. The wooden floor ends and is joined by glass floor over which I walk very delicately, though I am not really heavy. But still it’s glass and I am scared to death. Nevertheless, I want to be the glass breaker on the very first day at this place but to my amusement it doesn’t breaks but the view beneath it makes me etched. The downstairs has a study room with personal library, music system, apple computer and stair takes you down there. Which I find myself soon walking through and reaching down to explore the place. After exploring all the amazing books on the racks I set back to my now new room and find a door which I previously hadn’t seen. Well as the room has glass slide doors, I can see through it clearly. Huff….. That’s a walk-in-closet. What a fairy tale sort of place this is.

Zamira’s closet:

Zamira’s restroom:

The rest of the day flew by just in thoughts and exploring of house. I didn’t have a chance to face Mr. Malhotra again.

Can someone imagine to have their first meeting, in this way.

How lucky I am!

Don’t mind noting the sarcasm.

I will trace this day down in the memory of my life, titling it to be….

“MY FIRST MEETING WITH MY FATHER….”

&

Sardonically and technically I really didn’t meet him till now.

