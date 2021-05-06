UN-RAVEL~the inner strength CHARACTER SKETCH-cum- INTRO (A MANAN SAGA)

Hye!!! Buddies…

UN-RAVELLING is an uncanny, cryptic tale of Manik Malhotra and Nandani Murthy and their fifteen years old Daughter Zamira.

Having cut off all the ties with his wife Nandani, Manik is living a life filled with delusions, he has no idea about his daughter’s presence but what will happen when in his monotonous life one fine day a fifteen years old girl bangs his door and is claimed to be his daughter.

What makes Nandani leave her daughter?

Will Manik ever be able to accept Zamira?

What is Zamira’s state of mind?

Will fab5 be able to put the broken relation of their friend back?

To find answers to infinite questions, join me in the journey of THE MALHOTRA FAMILY….

THE MALHOTRA’S….

MANIK MALHOTRA RAGHUVANSHI:

The music icon and the business tycoon is cocooned in a shell that’s build of arrogance and ego. He hails from a rich family but lives alone. Though he has friends he prefers maintaining a safe distance from them. The world he lives in hails darkness and yells loneliness. During day time he has become a workaholic and at night he often turns out to be an alcoholic. While rest is history!

NANDANI MURTHY:

The free-spirited bird, with tough personality, soft heart and an amazing voice. She is different inside out. Her face speaks of love, happiness and purity. While her heart shouts for help, being deemed in the never ending darkness. While for the world she has a perfect mask on, someone can see right through it but still stays quite and continues her own struggle of trying to make Nandani happy. The only person now she belongs with is her daughter Zamira. The sunlight and smile of her life.

ZAMIRA:

{Played by = Mackenzie Foy}

She is fourteen years old teenager with heart carved out of gold and diamond edged on it. The docile and silent nature that she carries off the best is nothing but her inevitable hopelessness. The only motive she beams to fulfil is to make her mother happy in whatever way she can. She is a nerd and an invisible fragment of her school.

THE DHAWAN’S:

CABIR DHAWAN:

The cool dude and handsome hunk is still the same- perfect blend of childishness and maturity. The man with friendly nature still has the charm of tickling anyone’s ribs. Manik’s best friend and the only one to be most closest to him. Even though Manik tries pushing him away he stays there no matter what. Dotting and loving father and is madly in love with his wife yet always chooses to play the irritation game around.

NAVYA NAVELI DHAWAN:

The innocent girl still sticks by her personality but only for the few special one’s with time her life has trained her to differentiate between the right and wrong person, so the sugar coated words do not work over her anymore. Her innocence and all village talks can still drive people crazy, that’s why Cabir has let go all his efforts in understanding her mood swings.

ALISHKA DHAWAN:

{Played by= Danielle Rose Russell}

Sensitive, introvert, free thinker and compassionate all together make her stand out of the crowd. Trained in keyboard, drums and violin she finds her solace in music. She is 14 years.

YUVAAN DHAWAN:

{Played by= Joshua Rush}

Alishka’s twin brother complete opposite of her. He is notorious for his popularity. He owns a charm to attract girls and has pepper and salt personality. He beats drums and while he beats them no one is able to blink an eye, he pours aggression as well as passion into drums.

THE THAKKAR’S:

ABHIMANYU THAKKAR:

The care-free guy is still the same but his maturity increased with time as fighting cancer brought a big change in his life. He is a loving husband and a caring and friendly father. In good terms with Manik, though he has no contacts left with Nanadani. He hasn’t know about her since 16 long years.

MUKTI VARDHAN THAKKAR:

The tom boy like she has always been, restless girl but only at times. She is married to Abhimanyu Thakkar and is having time of her life. She works as a guitarist in fab5 and at times goes for bike racing which is purely for fun. Presently she has a daughter Tanvi.

TANVI THAKKAR:

{Played by= Piper Rockelle}

The adorable girl is fifty percent like her momma and fifty percent like her dad. She isn’t totally a tomboy but like one to a great extent. The 8 years old has her undying love story with her guitar. She is a fashion freak, strong as well as kind hearted.

The VEDANT’S….

DHRUV VEDANT:

He is friends with Manik and still the guitarist of Fab5. He married Aliya after establishing his business and she is the only love of his life and his best friend. He is having golden period of his life with his son and daughter, who are undoubtedly his life.

ALIYA SAXENA VEDANT:

The fashionista is now running her own fashion house and plays keyboard for the fab5. She loves her family and Mukti and her still click the best as old times. For them old is gold.

IVAAN VEDANT:

{Played by= Manu Rios}

The dashing hunk is 15 and plays guitar, drums, keyboards and piano. No one can play keyboard better then him in the four corners of the world. He isn’t any sober school boy. He is Mr. Popular of the Red Fill International High School. The typical popular hot boy. He flaunts around with his gang of three friends while the other side of story makes him a whole lot of different guy who is free spirited and naughty but this side is reserved for his family only. Loves his parents and sister the most as that’s all he has. But has a different edge for Manik, these are the only two in the entire battalion who click with each other the best.

NIYATI VEDANT:

{Played by= Anna Cathcart}

The 8 years old is a low key girl. The silent spectator of class, that makes her an underdog according to others but she is highly observant. Her world revolves around her family. Although, her brother is the most possessive one but she never minds.

FRIENDS…

CHRIS O CONNER :

{Played by Percy Hynes White}

Ivaan and Yuvaan’s friend. Three of them together pull up the tiresome gang. He too is one of the popular but doesn’t shows off. Still company you live with defines you and even rubs off you. He is kind and gentle.

Ivery McCarthy :

{Played by Lucy Hales}

Alishka’s best friend and Yuvaan, Ivaan and Chris’s good friend. They always hang out together.

She is sweet, kind and kiddish. The Miss. Popular of her school.

SCHOOL MATES….

Brian Bradshaw:

{Played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin}

The bad boy of the high school. The sworn enemy of Ivaan and the group with a sweet history and a bitter present.

Naumi Salvatoure:

{Played by Taylor Hill}

The bad girl and bestie of Bradshaw. She has subtle signs of love and affection towards Yuvaan.

