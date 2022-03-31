UN says 130 people have died this year in violence in eastern Colombia

Authorities called on armed groups to stop violence and respect international humanitarian law in a joint statement published on Wednesday after visiting the Colombian region of Arauca, bordering Venezuela.

“During the visit, the delegates met with officials, civil society and human rights organizations and expressed solidarity with the communities, victims, civil society organizations and institutions affected by the situation of violence in the region,” the statement said.

Fighting broke out between the National Liberation Army – the largest left-wing guerrilla group in the country, known by its Spanish acronym ELN – and dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in the early hours of January 2, Colombia. Of…