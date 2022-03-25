Un séjour floridien à oublier pour Leylah Fernandez

Quebecer Leyla Anne Fernandez suffered the same fate in doubles on Friday, a day after she was eliminated from the Miami tennis tournament in singles.

Along with American Ingrid Neal, she went down to India’s Sania Mirza and Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 7-6(2) in straight sets. The winners took three breaks on eight occasions and served twice during the match that lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The trip to Florida was not fruitful for Fernandez. On Thursday, the holder of the 22nd world rank in singles lost her flag to Czech Karolina Muchova in two sets of 6-4 and 7-6(3).