Unbeaten Irish star Ian Gary sends a message to Dana White after impressive win over Darien Weeks and hopes to one day share UFC card with Conor McGregor

Ian Gary leads 9-0 as the promising Irishman secures another win at UFC 273.

Gary was in almost complete control as he secured a 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 unanimous decision victory over his American foe.

getty Gary remains unbeaten in UFC

After the fight, Gary asks Dana White to line up the opponents and they will call him ‘Daddy’.

Gary began working out and given his four-inch height advantage, it was no surprise that he seemed to be using his height well.

Despite being 6ft3, the Irishman’s movement is one of his best assets and he has many kicks that he can fire from almost anywhere.

Gary tried to assert himself in the first round, but Weeks was more interested in exercising…