UNC abandons concussion protocol for Brady Manek after taking elbow to head

North Carolina athletic trainers abandoned NCAA-mandated concussion protocol on forward Brady Manek after taking a tough, but accidental, elbow from Kansas David McCormack during Monday night’s national championship game.

When McCormack attempted to shoot UNC big man Armando Bacot in the paint, Maneck briefly fell to the floor; The video shows McCormack’s left elbow falling into Manek’s face:

Brady Manek took that elbow like a champion pic.twitter.com/uvjbuI60Fg — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) 5 April 2022

Manek remained on the court for several moments and was eventually helped by his teammates. He appeared appalled by the blow, but was not immediately taken care of by the Tar Heels trainers….