UNC and Kansas advance to NCAA men’s basketball championships as Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious career ends

Coach’s illustrious career Mike Krzyzewski watches pregame introductions ahead of his final home game at Duke in March 2022.

Coach’s illustrious career Before he was a coach, Krzyzewski played in the military under another great coach, Bob Knight. Decades later, Krzyzewski would eventually break Knight’s record for most Division I coaching victories.

Coach’s illustrious career Krzyzewski and Knight coach Team USA together at the 1979 Pan American Games. At the time, Knight was the head coach of Indiana University. Krzyzewski was the head coach in the Army, their alma mater.

Coach’s illustrious career Krzyzewski talks to the media after being named Duke’s head coach in 1980.