UNC ends St Peter’s Cinderella run, setting up historic final four game vs Duke

No. 8 UNC dashed Cinderella’s hopes of No. 15 St. Peter’s and advanced to the last four with a 69-49 victory at the Elite Eight in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels dominated the opening end, taking the Peacocks to over 27 points in the win. UNC suppressed St. Peter’s offense throughout the competition, shooting the MAAC champs only 30% and holding 4-of-16 just beyond the arc. The Tar Heels were never behind on their way to claim an East Zone spot in the Final Four.

Junior forward Armando Bacot led the way for the Tar Heels with 20 points and 22 rebounds, including eight offensive glasses. Former Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek scored eight rebounds on 19 points and 7-of-11 shooting.

The loss ended the saint …