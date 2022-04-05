UNC guard Puff Johnson vomits after being hit in the stomach, returns

Donovan “Puff” Johnson showed his courage in the biggest moment of his life – literally and with his drama.

As the rest of his eighth-seeded North Carolina teammate struggled against No. 1 Kansas in the men’s NCAA Tournament championship game, Johnson scored five major points to bring the total to 11, and his 3-pointer hit 57. equalized the score. It was the Tar Heels’ only coach, Hubert Davis, to replace the bench in a six-man rotation.

With less than four minutes to go, the officials stopped play when suddenly a tired Johnson fell to the ground on his hands and knees. The sophomore from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, vomited on the court and was helped. He would come back later.

