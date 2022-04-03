UNC leaves 'farewell' tweet after last four win over Duke

After a week of campaigning, North Carolina v. Duke lived up to it all, culminating in a Tar Heels victory that sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

The win bodes well for North Carolina, a team that had already spoiled Coach Kay’s final home game. So, how was the team’s Twitter account supposed to announce the victory for such a momentous occasion?

He used one word: “farewell.”

The final dagger came from guard Caleb Love, who hit a three-pointer to top up a point with less than 30 seconds into the game. Love led all scorers in the game with 28 points, including North Carolina’s last six points.


