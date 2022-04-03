UNC leaves ‘farewell’ tweet after last four win over Duke

After a week of campaigning, North Carolina v. Duke lived up to it all, culminating in a Tar Heels victory that sent Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

The win bodes well for North Carolina, a team that had already spoiled Coach Kay’s final home game. So, how was the team’s Twitter account supposed to announce the victory for such a momentous occasion?

He used one word: “farewell.”

The final dagger came from guard Caleb Love, who hit a three-pointer to top up a point with less than 30 seconds into the game. Love led all scorers in the game with 28 points, including North Carolina’s last six points.

scroll to continue

It will be tough for the Tar Heels to top this victory, a one-time opportunity to end the career of their biggest rival. However, now they…