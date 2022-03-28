UNC vs St Peter’s score, takeaway: Tar Heels to face Duke in last four as Peacock’s Cinderella run ends

The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament isn’t dancing anymore. 15 seed to earn an Elite eight berth in March Madness history, St. Peters fell in one-sided fashion to No. 8 seed North Carolina 69-49 on Sunday, the third-biggest loss in a regional final. Is. 2000. The result sets up a final four matchup of the Tar Heels vs. No. 2 seed Duke in a semi-final, after No. 1 seed Kansas meets No. 2 seed Villanova in the first semi-final at 6:09 p.m. Saturday.

UNC’s victory set up the first ever NCAA Tournament matchup between Tobacco Road rivals Duke and North Carolina, played on Saturday in New Orleans. The two split the season, with each winning the other’s home field, most recently with the Tar Heels playing…