Uncontrollable 2 Alt Balaji Web Series (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Episode

Uncontrollable 2 is a psycho-thriller web series ALTBalaji Entertainment Directed by Akshay Chaubey. The story of the latest series is entirely based on the best-selling novel “Black Suit You” written by Novonel Chakraborty. Bekaaboo 2 Web Series Features Priya Banerjee, Polomi polo slave, Tahir Shabbir, Taha Shah Badusha in the main characters.

Through the trailer, it seems that the series is surprised and tempted, where he sets out to explore his darkest fantasies with him. But things get more grimy than Kian imagines and he is on the verge of losing everything he once loved and did. Will Kian be able to reclaim his entire life, or lose in this chase for the thrill of pain? The rest is the story.

Watch the BEKAABOO 2 web series on ALTBALAJI

Bekaaboo 2

cast

Here is the full cast list of the Bekaaboo 2 web series,

  • Priya Banerjee
  • Polomi polo slave
  • Tahir Shabbir
  • Taha Shah Badusha
  • Subha rajput
  • Tusharr khanna
  • Novonel Chakraborty
  • Rajiv Siddharth
  • Madhu Sneha
  • Jitendra Hirawat
  • Ananditaa Singh
  • Trishna mukherjee

Bekaaboo 2 web series full details

Name: Bekaaboo (2021)
weather: 2
type: Web series
Online Video Platform: ALTBalaji
Language: Hindi: Hindi
Director: Akshay Choubey

Promo

Watch all the latest episode promos of ALT Balaji’s Bikaboo web series,

for more information Entertaining news, Click here.

