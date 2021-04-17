UND in the NHL, The Fast and the Furious

There’s a variety of breaking information concerning former UND hockey gamers. Tonight, former ahead Shane Pinto will make his debut immediately in opposition to the Montreal Canadiens. He’ll turn into the 107th UND hockey participant to play within the NHL.

Ottawa Solar — A No. 32 general choice within the NHL draft, Pinto can also be the second straight participant from UND to play his first recreation this week. It was Bernard-Docker’s flip Wednesday in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets after veteran Nikita Zaitsev was unable to play. Pinto has had just a little extra warning, which is why color commentator Gord Wilson ask if he’d be capable of get some shut-eye on Friday evening.

Former UND hockey participant Zach Parise has hit a powerful milestone. Final evening in opposition to the San Jose Sharks, Parise grew to become the fourth U.S.-born participant in NHL historical past to attain 75 profession game-winning targets. he joines Mike Modano (92), Jeremy Roenick (92) and Invoice Guerin (77). That’s a powerful group of gamers.

Zach Parise grew to become the fourth U.S.-born participant in NHL historical past to attain 75 profession game-winning targets, becoming a member of Mike Modano (92), Jeremy Roenick (92) and Invoice Guerin (77). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/jRnxqHNbWF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 17, 2021

Former UND hockey participant Troy Stecher spent 4 seasons with the Vancouver Cancucks. Through the offseason, the Canucks failed to supply him a qualifying supply. The Detroit Purple Wings signed him to a two-year contract price 1.7 million a 12 months.

On Thursday evening, Stecher had a tremendous on-ice efficiency in opposition to the Chicago Blackhawks. Right here’s his first objective of the evening. Off the goalie and in.

Troy Stecher’s "I positively meant to do this" objective places Detroit on the board. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DiDNWPH8MP — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 16, 2021

Stecher’s second objective was much more spectacular.

This cross from Danny DeKeyser (!) on Troy Stecher’s second of the evening #LGRW (through @RyanHanaWWP)

pic.twitter.com/xq1xgdyin7 — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) April 16, 2021

Within the post-game press convention, Stecher had this to say. I at all times liked his post-game feedback.

We hear from defenseman Troy Stecher after he scores twice Thursday evening. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/vnNqJInCra — Bally Sports activities Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 16, 2021

This previous week, Jacob Bernard-Docker grew to become the 106th UND participant to play within the NHL. Try this custom by the Ottawa Senators, of their first recreation, rookies get to take a skate alone earlier than the remainder of the staff comes out on the ice. JBD will put on quantity 48.

Lastly, Nashville Predator ahead Mathieu Olivier was mic’d up throughout former UND ahead Rocco Grimaildi’s four-goal recreation in opposition to the Detroit Purple Wings on March 25, 2021. In 37 video games with the Predators, Grimaldi has (9g-3a—12pts), he’s additionally a minus-5.