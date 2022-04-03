Under Bob Bradley, Toronto FC is giving Canada’s young talent a chance to shine

Toronto – Toronto FC has had a lot of vacancies this season, with 19 players moving up from last year’s roster. Canada’s youth are getting a chance under new coach Bob Bradley. It was time for Kosi Thompson’s close-up on Saturday.

It was time for Kosi Thompson’s close-up on Saturday. The 19-year-old from Toronto, who had seen just 14 minutes of action from the bench, started at the wingback in place of the injured Jahkile Marshall-Ratty, 17, of nearby Brampton.

Thompson, after taking some early advice from Bradley to make the move, looked home and played his part in Toronto’s 2-1 opening goal…