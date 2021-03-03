Underach True Crime Podcast You Need to Stream ASAP – TMT Daily

Looking to hear anything but Top 40? Good luck to you With Spotify and other platforms available, we’ve got a series of perfect crime podcasts to scare your neighbors, ghosts, etc. Here is some of the most exciting yet exciting podcasts we can find.

Tom Brown’s body

Tom Brown’s body Just sounds like a great murder mystery. The podcast is about a sixteen-year-old who goes missing the day before Thanksgiving. After that dreadful night, everyone in a remote town in Texas greets that time.

The mysterious story takes place two years later when they occur suddenly Find Tom Brown’s Body. But what exactly happened to Tom? And why did the city take two years? Luckily with the captivating story of Skip Hollandsworth, we soon find that no one in the city is safe.

And that’s why we drink

If you are looking for a reason to enjoy a glass of red wine, then this perfect crime podcast may be for you. It focuses on uncovering the biggest mystery of them all – Extraordinary!

Created by Christine Schiffer & M Schultz, we dive into the world of Murder and Paranormal Madness. And no, this podcast is not like the horror movies you are Thought Realistically, this podcast actually pursues a debate between two friends who are around true crime cases of unintentional activity. After this podcast, you will need that drink!

slow burn

True Crime Podcast There is no need to always focus on the mundane. In fact, slow burn Focuses on political matters that America may forget. Don’t worry with journalist and host Leon Nefakh, you will go on a journey to find out who was behind all these secrets.

Orange tree

Orange tree Landry Allred focused on the disappearance of a twenty-one-year-old man whose body was soon found here (you guessed it) “Orange tree”. The podcast tells the story of Jennifer Cave, who was once an ordinary university student.

The podcast spans a couple episodes while Tinu Thomas and Haley Butler, two students at the University of Texas, and they tell True crime mystery of fallen student.

brainwashed

Who doesn’t like a good puzzle? Well, brainwashed A true crime podcast that dives deep Biggest moments In the 1950s and 1960s.

In fact, Michelle Shepherd explains how many years ago these conspiracies were actually created from a laboratory? Who needs a stone of mind, Thanos, Do you know that people’s brains can actually be controlled without some special crystals.

Morphology

If you want to learn everything then the real crime is – Morphology is for you! With this podcast you get a taste of every type of true crime story you are waiting behind the scenes action.

Sharing the 911 call and testimony with Emily G. Thompson, you can only Imagine juicy stories She shares it with her listeners. Let’s not forget those jaw dropping interviews. You’ll be craved more!

Morning cup of murder

When you want a cup Morning Cup of Murder! There is nothing like a ten-minute podcast instead of your daily dose of caffeine. Hosted by Korina Biemesderfer Daily podcast Gives you everything from background story to kidnapping and even a cult! Don’t hate it until you try it

Rotten mangoes

If you are still relaxing in the real crime genre, but you enjoy Scary stories. Then you’ll like Stephanie Soo’s podcast on Spotify. This American podcast exposes the darkest crimes with a psychology of murderers suitable for a young adult audience.

Dr. The death

A patient’s worst nightmare! Dr. The death Is a true crimeT. about a medical disaster. Hosted by Laura Beal, Podcast unpacks thirty-one cases by an avid Texas surgeon. Not only this podcast will scare you with every surgery and checkup, you can never trust a doctor again. Then check it out!

–

What do you love most about the True Crime Podcast? Let us know in the comments below.

