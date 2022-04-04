Underbelly: The Vanishing Act: How Does Melissa Caddick’s Real Life Show?

The latest installment of the Australian crime drama series Underbelly airs on Sunday night and, in distinctive style, sees real-world events shine through with a generous helping of creative license.

Titled ‘Vanishing Act’, this season focuses on the adventures of Sydney thief-lady Melissa Caddick, who went missing on November 11, 2020, a day after authorities raided her $6.8 million Dover Heights home.

Ms. Caddick, 49, ran a Ponzi scheme in which she embezzled more than $30 million from 60 of her clients – many of whom were her family and friends.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission was on her tail as it learned that she was operating a financial services business without a valid license.