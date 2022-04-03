Underbelly: The Vanishing Act: Kate Atkinson on the ‘challenges’ of playing Conwoman Melissa Caddick

The much-anticipated two-part drama Underbelly: The Vanishing Act is set to premiere on Channel Nine and 9Now on Sunday night.

And ahead of the show’s launch, Kate Atkinson revealed what it was like to play infamous criminal Melissa Caddick—the one who made 60 customers out of at least $23 million before raiding ASIC’s $6.8 million home two years ago. was defamed.

Caddick disappeared the day before the raid, and is currently presumed dead after investigators amputated his leg three months after his disappearance.

Speaking to 9Entertainment on Sunday, former Wentworth actress Kate…