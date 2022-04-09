Undermanned Eagles Stun Shellshocked Pies

The West Coast have overcome their dreadful period of injuries and COVID-19 plays for a resounding 13-point win over Collingwood.

The Eagles rallied down seven points in three-quarter time at Marvel Stadium on Saturday for their first win of the season, 10.14 (74) to 14.3 (87).

Magpie v Eagles match details and statistics

The West Coast was missing a host of its best players, but leading defenders Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barras were excellent and Willie Rioli and Josh Kennedy scored three goals each.

As the scoreline shows, the West Coast was much more adept at attacking and Collingwood paid dearly for not making the most of their 61–42 advantage in the 50s.

West Coast scored seven of the last nine goals in the match as Collingwood was overrun for the second time.