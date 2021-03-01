Understand the meaning of tarot cards: here is a guide to the deck – TMT Daily

Whether you see them as a spiritual practice, a fun party game, or a tool to understand the universe, tarot cards are incredibly powerful. They may seem frightened at first; However, with a little practice, you can master any deck.

Our guide will walk you through things to consider when choosing a deck and what some cards mean. The deck consists of 78 cards. With that many cards, we’ll know some of the most important cards.

Removing a deck

When taking out the deck, go to the deck with your gut reaction. You should be ready for this. Do not let any reviews or other tarot card readers sell on the deck. That being said, there are some practical things to consider when choosing your deck. Here are some questions to ask yourself before purchasing the deck.

Do you like the artwork?

When we say a deck is ready, we really mean it. And that may be due to the artwork. Choose the artwork of a deck that speaks to you. Every time you read, you will be looking at the artwork, so choose something that you like. Many readers will take the deck based on the artwork on their favorite cards.

What is the purpose of the card?

Each deck comes with a specific energy and purpose. The key to taking out a deck is understanding what you will use for the deck and the intended purpose of the deck. Sexual magic is the tarot of the deck. We Not sure what purpose you are looking for When purchasing decks, but they may not be for everyday use.

What is your skill level

Some decks are naturally easier to read than others. Beginners may opt for rider-wight tarot decks as they are over 100 years old and much has been written about them. Each modern deck is based on this and may be worth starting here before branching out to other decks.

Other decks, such as Nightmare before Christmas The deck, Are minor variations of meanings. They can also be fun to watch, but the artwork may not help you remember the meaning of the card as a Rider-White deck. However, Nightmare before Christmas The deck comes with Perfect, a guide book for novices.

Meaning of card

Tarot decks consist of seventy-one cards. We will focus on the difference between Major and Minor Archana, focus on the meanings of Minor Archana, and define the most inaccurate cards in the deck.

Major vs Minor Archana

Tarot decks are divided into two classes – Major and Minor Archana – and it is not difficult to understand. Major Archana refers to major events, and Minor Archana refers to minor minor events.

Major Archana can indicate life-changing events and moments of transition. They are counted to represent the passage of time and are stations within much of our journey in life.

Minor archana depict events of temporary or minor importance and suggest actions arising from human emotions. Unlike Major Archana, the Minor card is divided into four suits, such as playing cards. However, the Minor Archana card is counted like the Major Arcana, representing stations of travel, with the ace beginning and the ten ending. There are also court cards representing our level of understanding.

Meaning of minor archana

The meaning of the suit refers to the areas of life. Compared to Major Archana, they are minor life events. However, this does not mean that they are less important to consider. Here are the meanings of the four suits:

The cup

The suit of the cup reflects your spirit, intuition and creativity. They also deal with emotional levels of consciousness with us and in our relationships. In Tarot reading, the cups usually indicate that they have bizarre thinking with their hearts on their heads.

Readers want Match the suit with water signs Because emotions flow and flow like water: many times, they are gentle and relaxed like waves on the beach, while they can be as powerful as a raging river.

sword

The suit of swords is related to our mental levels of intelligence and consciousness. Swords also act as a balance between intelligence and power. Actions representing change, force, power, oppression, ambition, courage, and conflict can be constructive and / or destructive.

The suit of swords goes with the signs of the wind as both thoughtful and rational people deal with them. However, mental levels of consciousness associated with swords are often intangible, unseen, and moving continuously like wind can cause light air or thundering winds.

Pentacles

The suite of pentacles relates to our physical consciousness such as health, wealth, and career. Internally we can see it joining with our self-image, self-esteem and ego. Its astrological element is earth Because we can cleverly see and feel the Earth like the physical aspects of a suit.

The wand

Wands’ suite works with new ideas and passion. Like Pentacles, Wands deals with inward-facing ideas. However, Wands are more chaotic and energetic by nature, which is why their astrological element is Agni. What do these cards tell you, examining your personality, ego, self-concept, and personal energy, both internal and external.

Card of death

We thought that death is the most famous and feared tarot card, it was only right to talk about it. Despite the depiction of death, it is the most inaccurate card in the deck. Pulling death during a reading does not mean that your death is imminent. The death card refers to a powerful major transition in life.

All death means the end of a major part or phase of your life. Before we continue, let us understand that a card has a different meaning if drawn upright or inverted. When death is honest, it means that you embrace that change; When it is venerable, it means that you are closing it or resisting inevitable change.

–

What do you think about tarot cards? Do you believe in them? What card should be broken next? Tell us in the comments.