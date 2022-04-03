Undertaker immortalised in Hall of Fame

Dallas: There was action unlimited at WWE’s SmackDown but it was the day’s non performer that took the cake. Wrestling giant Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name The Undertaker, had the crowd on their feet, vigorously clapping for prolonged periods as he was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame in a glittering ceremony at the American Airlines Centre here on Friday night.

It was an emotional moment for everyone involved with the WWE as the 57-year-old accepted the honour fighting back tears after WWE chairman Vince McMahon personally inducted the superstar into the Hall of Fame.

The 6-foot-10 giant, who made his wrestling debut in 1987 and enthralled fans for over three decades before retiring in 2020, later delivered a passionate speech that was laced with…