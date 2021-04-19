Undrafted players from 2020 to attend rookie minicamp in 2021? | TMT

LATEST

As talked about a number of instances on The Draft Insiders podcast, there’s a void of expertise within the 2021 NFL Draft that can primarily have an effect on Day 3 of the draft, in addition to gamers signed after the draft. In case you want additional affirmation, take into account that the variety of draft-eligible gamers who’ve signed with an agent previous to this yr’s draft is sort of 3 times lower than the typical quantity from years previous. To fight the dearth of expertise out there, might the NFL take into account inviting beforehand undrafted free-agent gamers to rookie minicamps in 2021?

The explanations are apparent, as I’ve identified time and time once more. A whole bunch of seniors who would have acquired draftable grades or would have signed as free brokers after the draft has taken up the NCAA’s supply (or as would be the case on the FCS degree, will take up the NCAA’s supply) to return to the faculty discipline for a second senior season.

Consequently, there’s a delicate concern within the league that there is probably not sufficient gamers to fill rosters for rookie minicamps, that are scheduled to happen this yr.

I’m informed that one various to ensure sufficient gamers can be found for rookie minicamps is to permit gamers who weren’t drafted within the 2020 NFL Draft, a lot of whom didn’t actually get a good shake as a result of cancelation of so many exercises and group actions previous to the opening of camp final August, to attend rookie minicamps this yr.

At this level, I’m informed it’s simply an concept being thrown round, but it surely’s an concept everybody appears to love. It’s going to assist groups fill the void if they can’t discover sufficient high quality gamers to signal after this yr’s draft and provides undrafted gamers who didn’t get a good shake final yr — by means of no fault of their very own — one other alternative to make a roster in some kind.

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, be sure you comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

