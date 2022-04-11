Unexpected Experts Help Bond Launch Total Package Undies Through Special

In an integrated campaign of specials, Bonds has launched its latest innovation in Men’s Undies – The Total Package Undies.

The campaign includes five individual experts – a sushi chef, an expert fisherman, an estate consultant, a wine expert and former AFL coach Kevin Sheedy – who each test the product’s ‘Total Support Pouch’ technology using tongue-in-cheek innuendo. explain.

other assets:

Advertisement

A tack box for your tackle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQoJWY_o6D8

A Wine Rack for Your Vintage Pinot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOywKi8UejU

A bento box for your three piece sushi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHnjMrC7T6A

A game plan for your boys: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOSq63Z-u6w

Each specialist is included in one of five locations created for the expedition,…