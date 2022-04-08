Unexpected scorer of students

rogel, 1. Traditional Argentinian cake consisting of continuous cookies topped with copious amounts of dulce de leche and covered with a layer of meringue. Two. Uruguay defender, Brave, who goes to everyone and who scores.

While no one is denied a portion of the traditional dessert, only students can taste the roselle that is worth it today: Augustin Joe, One night when Pincha crushed Velez, He scored a point in this Libertadores to establish himself as Lyon’s gunner (he has three of eight on the team). Neither Bocelli nor Diaz… The flavor of the round is roselle.

Born 24 years ago in Montevideo, The one who emerged in the national is in his second season at the club. He was on loan in 2021 and had to pay back…