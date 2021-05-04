Unexposed AbhiGyaa SS Part 7

Unexposed Part 7

The credit for the collages goes to the real editors.

Rana:Sir,but I need to tell you an important matter.

Shashank:After spoiling everything what else do you want to say?

Rana:It is very important Sir.

Rana told him something which shocked Shashank to the core.

Shashank cut the call.He was tense.

Riya:Shashank,what happened?What did Rana say?

Shashank:Rana said that he has not killed Aryan.Before he could kill Aryan,he was killed by someone else.

Riya was shocked.

Riya:He must be lying to escape from getting caught by the police as Pragya and Purab scared him a lot.

Shashank:I don’t think so.From his voice he sounded honest.

Riya was stunned.

Riya:Are you sure?

Shashank:I think yes.

Riya:Then who killed Aryan?

Shashank:No idea.

Riya:In a way it’s good that we are not the real killers.You are smart enough to investigate this murder case.You can find the real killer and we will be safe.

Suddenly the calling bell rang.They opened the door.They were shocked to see cops there.

“So this is your real face.Shame on you inspector Shashank”,said the inspector Ravish.

Shashank:You are misunderstanding us.There is no affair between me and Riya.She just visited me to talk about Aryan murder case.

Ravish:I never said that you both are having affair.Then why are you trying to make me believe that you and Riya have no affair?

Shashank-Riya became embarrassed.

Ravish:You switch on the TV.You will know why we are here.

Shashank switched on the TV.

Shashank-Riya conversation,their confrontation with Pragya and Rana’s truth revelation to Purab and Pragya were airing on TV.Riya and Shashank were shocked.

(When Pragya went to their house a camera was attached to her attire which they did not notice).

Riya could not control her anger.

Riya:Pragya cheated us.

Shashank thought:I promised her that I will save Abhi from this case.Still she trapped us.

Shashank:This is a lie.We have not done this.

Ravish:Are we fools to not believe our eyes?The professional killer Rana is arrested.You both are also under arrest.

Shashank screamed:Noooooooooooooo

Abhi got released.

Pragya and Abhi embraced each other emotionally.

Pragya:See..I told you that I will bring you out of this jail.

Abhi:You are beyond my expectations Pragya.I don’t know how to thank you.

Pragya:I did’nt do this for your thanks.So don’t thank me.Got it?

Abhi smiled: Ok.

Pragya smiled.

Dadi, Alia and Purab hugged Abhi happily.

Alia:I am so happy for you bhai.

Dadi:Truth always wins.God proved it.

Pragya:Yes.Shashank and Riya thought that I will help them to escape from the law if they let Abhi release from the jail.But they trapped Abhi for their selfish reason.I could never trust them or forget wht they did to my Abhi.So I gave the evidence to a honest Police officer like Inspector Ravish.

King:I can’t believe that a person like Inspector Shashank could do such a big crime and put the blame on our Abhi.

Alia:I feel like slapping him.I am thinking of adding him in my next crime novel and make someone break his legs for what he did to an innocent man.

King smiled:Very good idea Alu baby.Atleast in your novel he will get the most deserving punishment.



Purab:I am ashamed of the fact that Shashank was my friend.I trusted the wrong person.



Sarla:Anyways everything went well.A storm has ended.The culprits are suffering now.

Alia:Right.Now this is the time to party.

King:I agree with Alia.In this happiness we need a party.

Everyone smiled.

As soon as Abhi and Pragya entered their room Abhi pulled Pragya closer scooping her in his arms.

Pragya blushed.

Pragya:What is this Abhi?

Abhi:Though I spent very less time in the jail it was like living without you for more than a year.When I saw you after a while I feel like spending beautiful moments with you.

She became shy.

They romanced forgetting all the worries they faced recently.

Mehras threw a party.

Abhi-Pragya and King-Alia were dancing together.

Itni mohabbat karo na

Main doob na jaun kahi

Vaapas kinaare pe aana

Main bhool na jaun kahi



Dekha jabse chehra tera

Main toh hafton se soya nahi

Abhi looked at Pragya deeply.

It hurts

Dil mein jo hai chipa

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

Pragya:Why are you looking at me like this?

Abhi:I was thinking how sweet you are.I am falling in love with you more and more.I am lucky to get a life partner like you.

Mujhe neend aati nahi hai akele

Khwabon mein aaya karo

Nahi chal sakunga tumhare bina main

Mera tum sahaara bano

Pragya was on cloud nine hearing his words.

She smiled looking at him romantically.

Ik tumhein chahne ke alaawa

Aur kuch humse hoga nahi

He pecked her forehead

and she embraced him.

It hurts

Dil mein jo hai chipa

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

They continued dancing.

Humari kami tumko mehsoos hogi

Bheega dengi jab baarishe

Main bhar karke laya hoon

Ankhon mein apni

Adhoori si kuch khwahishe

Rooh se chaahne wale aashiq

Baatein jismo ki karte nahi

While dancing Alia stamped her foot on King’s foot by mistake.

King:Alia,can’t you dance properly?You hurt me.

Alia:Oh really?If you are thinking of fighting with me for such a silly thing don’t you know what I can do?

King:I know.You will add me in your next novel and cause my accident.But it’s fine for me as you won’t kill my character for sure.

Alia:How are you so sure that I won’t kill you in my novel?

King smiled:Because you love me.

Alia also smiled at King.

It hurts

Dil mein jo hai chipa

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

They shared a romantic eye lock.

It hurts

Dil mein jo hai chipa

Main kisi se kahunga nahi

Main kisi se kahunga nahi (Azhar).

Shashank in the prison cell…

The prison inmates laughed at him saying:Shashank Sir who put us in the jail is also with us in this horrible jail now.

Shashank shouted at them:Stop it!

They:Don’t shout at us.You have lost the right to order us.Now you are also a criminal like us.

Shashank was broken completely.

He thought:I regret the moment I ordered a professional killer to murder Aryan.Because of that I am bearing punishment for what I have not done.Who is the real killer of Aryan?

A person was lying on the sofa with a smirk.

“ Rana must have informed Shashank and Riya that he had not killed Aryan.They both may be wondering who killed Aryan.They cannot even imagine who the real killer is”.