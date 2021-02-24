Unforget Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date – Finance Rewind

Unforgotten Season 4 is all set to arrive and it’s been two years. We last saw the show in August of 2018. The following year saw the series announcement, but due to the covid19 epidemic, they remained on hold. Now that ITV Has officially announced its release.

The Unforgotten Season 4 will see the original cast return with some new faces. In season 3, the teen’s death shook DCI as ‘Kassi’ Stuart took the core, causing it to break. Now in season 4, she will forcefully return to receive her full pension to help her ailing father. In addition, the detective will be taken to deeper locations in a new case involving a headless body.

Originally unfurled on 8 October 2015. The series follows the story of two police DCI Casey Stuart and DI Sunny Khan who delve deep into the cold cases of the City of London. The two work together to solve cold cases involving historical disappearances and murders.

Unforget Season 4 release date and more

Unforgotten Season 4 will premiere on 22 February 2021 at 9 pm on ITV1 and air weekly. It is written by Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson.

Unforgotten S4 Episode 1:

Cassie, the upcoming first episode of Undefeated Season 4, is set to return to her job after a long break. The previous case had a major impact on Kasi’s mental health. She began to question herself whether she wanted to return. At the end of the day, Cassie finds herself forced to return if she wants to receive a full pension to treat her father who suffers from early dementia. Sunny on the other hand, he is becoming more stable than ever. He has moved in with his girlfriend and is eager to get married and live a happy life.

Unpublished season 4 is set to come with a new deep cold case at the hands of the detective. The lead cast including Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Peter Egan and Jassa Ahluwalia are set to return. The guest attendance list includes even more big names. Stay tuned for more updates about Unforgotten Season 4 and everything related to entertainment, TV shows, movies, anime and gaming.

