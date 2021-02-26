ENTERTAINMENT

Unheard of things about Aditya Narayan – MoviezGo

Posted on

Aditya narayan

Singer Aditya Narayan now reversed by calling himself a bank corrupt Aditya narayan Said that he has not happened, Kangal, yes, Aditya had told the portal of Bollywood bubble in the interview recently, due to the demise of Lokdan, his condition has turned sour.

He has only 18,000 / – thousand rupees in his account, not only this, he had told that due to Lokdown, he has not got work and in this bad phase, his bankrupt has gone out.

He had withdrawn his savings and money invested in the Mutual Fund during Lokdown but now Aditya Narayan himself has given clarification on such news.

What did Aditya Narayan say?

In an interview while talking to Tele Chakkar, Aditya Narayan clarified the news of his savings ending and also said that the interview which he had said about his bank corruption was taken a month and a half ago.

Aditya said I had just said that I had bought a new apartment before Lokdown, so I have to think about my EMI and if pandemic lasts for a long time then we may have to face problems. I normally said that my 5 lakhs have been deducted for EMI and I still have 18 thousand left but that does not mean that I have gone bankrupt and I have no money left for more than two decades. After working and that too continuously, how can I be a pauper?

With this, Aditya jokingly said that his mother-in-law would not be thinking what his future in-laws are. Now I will not get too many gifts in marriage.

Let me tell you that Aditya has appealed to his fence to see the work done by him in the past and not believe in such fake news.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });