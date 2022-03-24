Unifor alleges former president Jerry Dias took $50K from COVID-19 test kit supplier

The union says an investigation by former Unifor president Jerry Dias found he accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits.

Unifor secretary-treasurer Lana Payne said Wednesday that Dias then promoted those kits to employers of union members, many of whom bought them.

On January 20, Dias gave $25,000 to an employee of Unifor, whose union is not taking names, telling the employee that it came from the supplier. Payne says that employee filed a complaint under the union’s code of conduct and paid the union money.

Following a union investigation, conducted by an outside independent investigator, Dias was accused of violating Unifor’s code of conduct and democratic practices, which are enshrined in its constitution. Unifor’s executive board now…