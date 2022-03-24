Uniform Civil Code in U’khand Soon As CM Dhami Keeps Poll Promise; Expert Panel to be Formed

Fulfilling his poll promise, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said the state cabinet has unanimously approved that a committee of experts should be constituted for it at the earliest. Committee will be formed. He said Uttarakhand would be the first state to implement such a code, but quickly added that “maybe it is already implemented in Goa”.

Uniform Civil Code has been one of the main election issues of the BJP for the past several decades. The saffron party has been a strong supporter of the UCC and its MPs have already listed…