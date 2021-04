Unika Ray Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Video, Photos, Age, Height and other Details

Unika Ray is an actress and mannequin. She works in film, internet collection and music video. She began her profession with modelling and affiliate with many manufacturers. Lately she lead the Ullu’s internet collection Possessed Love and Charamsukh Meri Padoshan.

Bio / Wiki Nick Identify Distinctive Occupation Actress | Mannequin Debut Private Info Date of start 28 Oct 1995 Age 25 Years(in 2020) Delivery place Pune, Maharashtra, India Present Metropolis Mumbai, India Present Deal with Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English Faith Hinduism Zodiac Signal Hobbies Travelling | Swimming Top 5 toes 4 inch Weight 46 kg Pores and skin Tone Truthful Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Ligh Brown Determine 32-28-30 Household Father’s Identify Not Identified Mom’s Identify Not Identified Brother’s Identify Not Identified Sister’s Identify About Youngsters Boy Buddy/Affairs/Marital Standing Marital Standing Single Marriage Day Partner Identify Schooling and Award(s) Schooling Award(s) Social media Wikipedia IMDB Fb Twitter @ Unikaray28 Instagram @realunik28 Official Web site Favorites Favourite Actor Favourite Actress Favourite Sports activities Favourite Movie Favourite Tune Favourite Singer Favourite Automotive Favourite Bike Per Film Prices Rely upon work

Unika Ray films, serial and internet collection

Unknown Information About Unika Ray

Unika Ray affiliate with many fashionable model promotion.

Unika Ray again to again working in romanic internet collection.