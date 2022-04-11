Union – Bareshot closed at 0-0 by visiting fans, does the leader get a forfeiture as a gift? I Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

- 76′ – released. Ismaila Koulibaly by Tom Pietermata
- 71′ – verb. Elias Seboi Darwaza Ramiro Vaca
- 71′ – Yellow – Koki Machida
- 67′ – released. Damien Markk by Kasper Kozlowski
Jupiter Pro League
The match between Union and Beershot was called off early after misconduct by visiting fans. With 5 minutes left to play and a 0–0 score, referee Alexandre Bocott called the players off for good. Now the important question is whether the union will be given a lump sum amount?
For 85 minutes, Union cut his teeth on a tight bearshot. The visitors were looking to end their farewell match on a positive note in 1A and looked to be successful with a 0-0 scoreline.
Until the visiting fans thought it necessary to run amok and throw firecrackers on the field. police…
