Union – Bareshot closed at 0-0 by visiting fans, does the leader get a forfeiture as a gift? I Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

  2. 76′ – released. Ismaila Koulibaly by Tom Pietermata
  3. 71′ – verb. Elias Seboi Darwaza Ramiro Vaca
  4. 71′ – Yellow – Koki Machida
  5. 67′ – released. Damien Markk by Kasper Kozlowski

Jupiter Pro Leaguematch day 3410-04-2022 18:30

The match between Union and Beershot was called off early after misconduct by visiting fans. With 5 minutes left to play and a 0–0 score, referee Alexandre Bocott called the players off for good. Now the important question is whether the union will be given a lump sum amount?

For 85 minutes, Union cut his teeth on a tight bearshot. The visitors were looking to end their farewell match on a positive note in 1A and looked to be successful with a 0-0 scoreline.

Until the visiting fans thought it necessary to run amok and throw firecrackers on the field. police…


