Union – Bearshot: Pro League fines Antwerpers €50,000 and hopes for “a speedy decision”

,It is in the interest of fans and clubs to have clarity on these points at the earliest, so that the playoffs can begin.“Dit Lorin Paris.”I am sure the government will act soon considering the sports calendar. Meanwhile, I have also contacted the respective clubs and they too want clarity at the earliest. So we look forward to a speedy decision.,

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Belgian Football Union has seven days from match day to initiate federal action based on the report of the match representative. The disciplinary council must convene the parties at least 7 days in advance. The parties still have the possibility to appeal before the CBAS.

On Sunday, referee Alexandre Bocott stopped the match after visiting supporters threw smoke bombs on the lawn of Marion Stadium. Some Antwerp fans have also entered …