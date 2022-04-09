Union beat Newells and LPF Cup Dreams

Union de Santa Fe defeated Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario 1-0 at home today in a match related to the ninth round of Zone A of the Professional Soccer League Cup (LPF).

Midfielder Gaston Gonzalez (15m ST) scored the only goal of the game from a penalty.

Union now has 17 points—they got 15 out of 15 at home—and have occupied the qualifying zone for the quarter-finals, while Newells (16) will remain in that position if Defense and Justice or the Argentine juniors make their appearances. I can’t win.

Union and Newell proposed a game of rapid transition, with Santiago Mele and Ramiro Macagno in local and visitor, respectively, with dynamic means and with the premise of always thinking of the opposite goal.

