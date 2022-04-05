Union certainly European, but not in Dudenpark: preliminary round in Leuven, group stage at King Baudouin Stadium

As the winner of the regular competition, the association is confident of European football. It will play at least in the preliminary round of the Conference League, but it could be more if the Brussels residents finish in the top-3 in the Champions Play-offs.

It is impossible to play European football in the current folklore Josef Marian Stadium. This is why the association chooses to play its European matches at the OHL Stadium in Leuven. At least in the early stages. King Bowdoin Stadium has been prepared for the group stage. Leuven can accommodate over 9,000 spectators. Thanks to the higher income from a potential CL partnership, higher rents could be paid for the Boudwijn Stadium.

It’s No Problem that the popular music band Coldplay performs at the sold-out Baudwijnstadion on August 5, 6, 8 and 9. Anyway the turf will be renewed after those mega concerts because there will also be Memorial Van Damme and the pair of…