Union Combatant: “Club is not afraid of Brugge”

Party at Union Saint-Guillois. The PhD student finishes the regular competition in first place. The union is already certain of a European ticket and can start the play-offs without any pressure. For Club Brugge the pressure is far greater.

Club Brugge defeated Beerschot 1–3 and hoped that Standard would make a fist against Union at home. However, the Brussels team registered a deserved victory over Schlesin. Same with 1-3. On the thirtieth and last day of playing in regular competition, he recovers Dante Vanzier after his suspension. The union is ready for the first participation in Play-off 1.

“I promise we will not let that happen. We are going to fight for that title,” Danish midfielder Kasper Nielsen told Het Laeste Nieuws. “We are not afraid of Club Brugge. We will see the same association in the play-offs. ”