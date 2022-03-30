Union defender Seebe van der Heyden after his first cap: “a fraction of the joy”

The federalist protectorate was set up by Roberto Martínez during the victory against Burkina Faso (3–0). A real waking dream, just like its season.

si.e. Van der Heyden, Saint-Gilles Pride. If Dante Vanzier didn’t deserve any minutes of play during this rally, the Brussels defender seized his chances during the entire match against Burkina Faso.

This March 29, 2022 will be inscribed in memory of the Neo-Red Devil. “I’m so proud to play with this jersey, it was such a pleasure. You know, I worked all week, I gave 100% of myself to live this moment. I’m the top one to foot on the ground.” Hoon, I take advantage of this moment, which has occupied the left of the three …