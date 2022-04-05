Union knows where it will end its European home matches: fans can all play any CL. can enter

For obvious reasons, Union SG cannot complete their European home matches at Duden Park. A solution has been found for this. Preliminary rounds will be played at Den Drif of the OHL, any group round at King Bowdoin Stadium.

The federation is already certain of European football by taking first place in the league. They have a ticket to the Conference League preliminary round, but that could improve if they finish in the top three of the Champions play-offs.

The preliminary rounds are therefore played in Den Drif, which can accommodate up to 9,000 fans. If they get to the group stage, they’ll play at King Bowdoin Stadium, you know NewspaperI have a place to sell tickets to almost all fans and it can easily cover the fare.