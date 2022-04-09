Union Law Minister Rijiju stresses need for ‘teamwork’ between executive, judiciary

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday emphasised the need for coordination between the “executive and judiciary” to ensure effective implementation of laws, and stressed that it hardly matters whether justice is delivered by courts or under the aegis of the executive through mediation, as long as justice is being delivered.

He was speaking at the National Judicial Conference on Mediation and Information Technology at Kevadia Colony in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Rijiju also spoke on the “urgent need for mediation given the high number of pending cases in courts” and added that the Mediation Bill was before the Parliament Standing Committee of Law and Justice for deliberation.

“When judges sit in court they work independently and when we sit in Parliament, we make…