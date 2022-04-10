Union – Newells, for the League Cup: the day the VAR intervened to inform the referee that the match “was not finished”

Santa Fe.- Date’s role, undoubtedly, took place this afternoon at Union Stadium. Fernando Rapalini, The referee granted 7 minutes of extra time, but blew the whistle a minute before the game was over. And when all the heroes walk towards the changing room, VAR informs him that a minute is missing from the set, The referee admitted the mistake, the players were called and the match was resumed for the remaining seconds. An unusual mistake, rarely seen in professional football.

But it was not VAR’s only outgoing decision. In the first quarter of an hour of supplementation, Fernandez crossed the Luna Dial in the field, with referee Fernando Rapalini indicating that nothing happened and authorizing play to continue. But from the controls…