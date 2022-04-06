Union received juniors from Barranquilla on its debut in the Copa Sudamericana.

Sangh is looking for three points against a difficult junior.

Unión de Santa Fe will receive Junior from Barranquilla, Colombia in his debut at the 2022 South American Cup this Wednesday, needing to add a win in a demanding competition in which only the first from each group will qualify for the Round of 16. ,

The match for Group H will be played from 7:15 pm at Estadio 15 de Abril, the capital of Santa Fe, which will be broadcast by ESPN and mediated by Uruguayan Andrés Matonte.

The group’s opening date programming will be completed with Brazil’s Fluminense against Bolivia’s Oriente Petroleo, which will also be played at 7:15 pm.

The union, which reached the round of 16 of the 2021 South American being eliminated by Bahia from Brazil, must add…