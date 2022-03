Amar Ujala Network, Pithoragarh. published by: Dev Kashyap

Updated Thu, March 24, 2022 05:41 AM IST

Summary

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told in the Lok Sabha that after the road is built by December 2023, pilgrims will undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by direct road from Pithoragarh.

Read Full News