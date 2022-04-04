Union Rochefortoise keeps in touch with Dison at D3B ACFF

Famennois won 1-2 at Jodoigne in the D3B ACFF. They are three points behind the leader of Lyon.

Union Rochefortoise talks well of its visit to Jodoigne this Sunday. Famennois won 1-2.

However, they are the best Brabant in the legs, proof with Van Roosbeke signed 1–0 at the start of the meeting. DiLallo equalized in half an hour and it was Oedraogo who gave Rochefortois three points just before the break.

Victory 1-2 for Union, three points from second-placed Stade Disonis in this D3B ACFF.