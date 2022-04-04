Union Saint-Guillois defeated Standard (1–3) and secured the European ticket.

Union Saint-Guillois won 1-3 at the Standard de Lige on Sunday afternoon, the 33rd day of the Belgian Championships. Thanks to goals from Teuma (9th), Nieuwkup (70th) and Nielsen (83rd) and despite goals from Sisakko (24th), Saint-Gillois are guaranteed to win the classic stage of the championship, a day after the end of – This.

In a match with very different stakes for the two teams, it was the union that thanked Teddy Tuma. The captain of Saint-Gilles, well placed in a corner reception, which was repulsed with difficulty by the Lige defence, sent a slightly deflected volley into the opposing goals. (0-1, 9e), Standard’s response came from Amond’s right foot, whose recovery hit Morris (16th) on the crossbar.

After a confusing phase, Standard managed to equalize through Sisakko, benefiting from an unfortunate assist…