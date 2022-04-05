Union speaks clear language: “We are not afraid of Club Brugge”

Union scored three points last Sunday and entered the Champions Play-offs as leaders. Now it also dares to dream of the title, although it must stop Club Brugge.

A few weeks ago, Union still had twelve points ahead of the first chasers, but now only five more in Club Brugge. Then they also get divided by two. This may cause some panic in the union, but Kasper Nielsen denies this.

“I promise we won’t let ourselves down. We’re going to fight for that title,” begins with Nielsen last newsI though they also saw Club Brugge come within five points. “But we are not afraid of Bruges. We will see the same association in the play-offs.”

Still on the program for the Union is the duel against K. Beerschot VA. Club Brugge will take on in-house KV Mechelen.