Union strengthened at home against Newell

No more than 30º marked thermometer in the center of Santa Fe capital Federation You Newells Will star in a great match on the opening day of Saturday on the ninth of Professional League Cup, And the victory remained for the owner of the house 1-0, thanks to a goal from Gaston Gonzalez, who scored from a penalty in the 60th minute. Yes, the feelings persisted until the conclusion of the meeting.

It was an encounter with two faces. Although the goal came in the second half, the reality is that the danger came on the goal in the first half. In fact, both teams had their chances, but the result remained the same between the goalkeepers and the lack of accuracy in the last third of the field…