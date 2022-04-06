Uniqlo and Theory to open new joint store on Regent Street this month

, Uniqlo will open its first joint store with Theory on Regent Street, opening later this month

Uniqlo will open its first joint store with Theory on April 21 on Regent Street, London.

The new 20,500 square foot store, located at 101-113 Regent Street, will be divided into three floors with Uniqlo on the ground floor, ground floor and first floor.

Principle The products will be placed on the ground floor.

The new store represents the first time that both retailers will occupy the same store in the UK and across Europe, while also marking Uniqlo’s 20th year of being in London, its first global…