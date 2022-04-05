“Unique acceleration and top speed.” Ziegler delivers new vehicle at Brandweertechniek Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport

Ziegler Brandweertechniek has delivered a so-called Z6 crashtender at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in Belgium. The company has built this state-of-the-art emergency vehicle at its fire station in Winschoten.

The vehicle has Titan’s chassis (6×6) with steered last axle. It is powered by Scania 770HP V8 engine. According to Ziegler, this translates to “unique acceleration and top speed.”

Ziegler Z6 Crashtender has a 13,000 liter water tank, 1500 liter foam tank and 250 kg powder extinguishing agent.

Order for another Z6 Crashtender

The order, placed in March 2021, includes a 10-year all-in service contract. The airport has also indicated that it will place an order for the delivery of another Z6 crashtender in September of this year.