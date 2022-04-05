“Unique acceleration and top speed.” Ziegler delivers new vehicle at Brandweertechniek Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport

Ziegler Brandweertechniek has delivered a so-called Z6 crashtender at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in Belgium. The company has built this state-of-the-art emergency vehicle at its fire station in Winschoten.
The vehicle has Titan’s chassis (6×6) with steered last axle. It is powered by Scania 770HP V8 engine. According to Ziegler, this translates to “unique acceleration and top speed.”
Ziegler Z6 Crashtender has a 13,000 liter water tank, 1500 liter foam tank and 250 kg powder extinguishing agent.
Order for another Z6 Crashtender
The order, placed in March 2021, includes a 10-year all-in service contract. The airport has also indicated that it will place an order for the delivery of another Z6 crashtender in September of this year.
vacant post
teacher secondary education
winkler prince veendam
fellow employee…
Read Full News