United Arab Emirates will rival CONMEBOL to tie in Asia playoffs by 2022

United Arab Emirates national team Registered your name in the repechage of Asia Qualifier 2022 for QatarThey finished third in Group A after beating South Korea 1–0.

The Arab team, which had disputed classification with Iraq, had to do their best to defeat an undefeated opponent on the final day, but was able to break through thanks to a goal from Suhail in the 9th minute of the complement.

in the remaining minutes, Arab Emirates He knew how to take care of his advantage by resisting Korean attacks. The match came to an end and the 1–1 draw between Iraq and Syria did not matter, as the Arabs relied on themselves and with the win they moved up to 12 points in Group A, placing them below Iran and South Korea. .

From…